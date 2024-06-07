HC Wainwright Raises Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Price Target to $6.00

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.
Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.33% and a negative net margin of 88.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
