HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCRX opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75. TScan Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 653.50% and a negative return on equity of 61.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TScan Therapeutics will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TScan Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TScan Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,357,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

