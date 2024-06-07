HC Wainwright Reaffirms Neutral Rating for GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for GlycoMimetics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GlycoMimetics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded GlycoMimetics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

GlycoMimetics stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a market cap of $16.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.15. GlycoMimetics has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $3.53.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 340,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

