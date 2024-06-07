HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by BloombergSen Inc.

BloombergSen Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 302,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,267 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 5.2% of BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $81,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 25,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,544 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,131,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,391,000 after buying an additional 333,254 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 312.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 18,835 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,772,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,815,000 after purchasing an additional 936,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $110,757.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $110,757.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $520,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,617 shares of company stock worth $4,321,986. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HCA. TD Cowen lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.59.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.1 %

HCA stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $336.67. 927,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $319.23 and its 200-day moving average is $309.99. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $340.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.86 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

