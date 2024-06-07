Head to Head Comparison: Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) & Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP)

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) and Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Alector and Big Cypress Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector -125.11% -71.80% -18.28% Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.8% of Alector shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Big Cypress Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Alector shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector $97.06 million 4.34 -$130.39 million ($1.38) -3.17 Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Alector and Big Cypress Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Big Cypress Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alector.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Alector and Big Cypress Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector 1 1 5 0 2.57 Big Cypress Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alector presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 220.37%. Given Alector’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alector is more favorable than Big Cypress Acquisition.

Summary

Alector beats Big Cypress Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alector

Alector, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. The company also offers AL002, a product candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Alector, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the research and development of antibodies; and a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc for the development and commercialization of monoclonal antibodies, such as AL001 and AL101 to treat neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Big Cypress Acquisition

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

