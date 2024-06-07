Head to Head Comparison: Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) and Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX)

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) and Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Truxton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of Hilltop shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Hilltop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Truxton has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hilltop has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truxton 24.91% N/A N/A Hilltop 6.95% 5.24% 0.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Truxton and Hilltop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Truxton and Hilltop’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truxton $67.30 million 2.73 $17.54 million $6.04 10.43 Hilltop $1.57 billion 1.26 $109.65 million $1.71 17.73

Hilltop has higher revenue and earnings than Truxton. Truxton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hilltop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Truxton and Hilltop, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truxton 0 0 0 0 N/A Hilltop 0 2 0 0 2.00

Hilltop has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.58%. Given Hilltop’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hilltop is more favorable than Truxton.

Dividends

Truxton pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Hilltop pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Truxton pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hilltop pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hilltop has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Truxton is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Hilltop beats Truxton on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Truxton

(Get Free Report)

Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides lending products, such as residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, commercial and industrial loans, operating lines of credit, and loans to individual. In addition, the company offers strategic and capital advisory services, business banking, and treasury management services; and insurance products. The company was formerly known as NBT Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Truxton Corporation in May 2013. Truxton Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Hilltop

(Get Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance. It also provides treasury management, asset management, check cards, safe deposit boxes, online banking, bill pay, and overdraft privilege services; and estate planning, management and administration, investment portfolio management, employee benefit accounts, and individual retirement accounts services, as well as automated teller machines. The Broker-Dealer segment offers public finance services that assist public entities in originating, syndicating, and distributing securities of municipalities and political subdivisions; specialized advisory and investment banking services; advice and guidance to arbitrage rebate compliance, portfolio management, and local government investment pool administration; advisory services and products for derivatives and commodities; agricultural insurance; and sells, trades in, and underwrites U.S. government and government agency bonds, corporate bonds, and municipal bonds; mortgage-backed, asset-backed, and commercial mortgage-backed securities and structured products; and provides asset and liability management advisory, clearing, retail, and securities lending services. The Mortgage Origination segment offers fixed and adjustable rate mortgages, jumbo, new construction, Federal Housing Administration, Veterans Affairs, and United States Department of Agriculture loans. Hilltop Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

