HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barrington Research from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.58.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $83.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.39. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $59.02 and a 52 week high of $85.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. On average, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,106,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,032.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,106,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,665 shares of company stock worth $5,305,710 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

