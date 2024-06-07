Hedera (HBAR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.61 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 6th. Hedera has a total market cap of $3.61 billion and approximately $49.72 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00050723 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00010335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00017065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00012163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,749,981,470 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,749,981,470.60623 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10353716 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $57,879,495.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

