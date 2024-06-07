Hedera Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and approximately $56.81 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00050889 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00010331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00017756 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00012061 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006303 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,749,981,470 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,749,981,469.65341 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10151517 USD and is down -1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $50,404,003.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

