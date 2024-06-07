Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $201.69. 759,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,288. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.76 and a 1-year high of $215.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.18.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.59.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

