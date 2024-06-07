holoride (RIDE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $4.43 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last week, holoride has traded 32.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a market cap of $4.43 million and $97,741.10 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,695.16 or 0.05329720 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00048486 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00009803 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00014118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00016605 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00011690 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002660 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 856,710,820 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 856,710,820 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00564979 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $147,959.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

