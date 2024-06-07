Homestead Advisers Corp Grows Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.76.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock traded down $3.64 on Thursday, hitting $130.07. 15,488,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,250,252. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $134.13. The stock has a market cap of $144.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.66 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.54 and a 200-day moving average of $98.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,355,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 417,446 shares of company stock worth $48,705,683. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.