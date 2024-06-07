Homestead Advisers Corp Raises Stock Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Homestead Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp owned 0.16% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 696,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,471,000 after purchasing an additional 238,489 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,241,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 207.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 753,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,429,000 after acquiring an additional 508,638 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $2,264,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 714.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 115,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 101,484 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DFIN traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $59.84. 158,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.89 and a 200 day moving average of $61.81. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $66.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $203.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.10 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Clay sold 5,698 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $376,181.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,820,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Craig Clay sold 5,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $376,181.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,820,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 132,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $8,401,402.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,100,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,629,420.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 452,909 shares of company stock valued at $28,385,426. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

DFIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

