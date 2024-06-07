Hop Protocol (HOP) Price Tops $0.0367 on Exchanges

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 7th. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and $111,017.40 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

