Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
HOV has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.
Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Up 4.9 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total transaction of $289,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $157,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at $8,123,784.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total transaction of $289,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 11.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 3,541.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.
Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
