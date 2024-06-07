Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

HOV has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HOV

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Up 4.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE HOV opened at $160.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $981.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52-week low of $65.22 and a 52-week high of $184.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.59.

In related news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total transaction of $289,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $157,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at $8,123,784.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total transaction of $289,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 11.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 3,541.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.