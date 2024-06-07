Howard Dvorkin Buys 52,200 Shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 52,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $57,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,296,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,726,368.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FlexShopper alerts:

On Wednesday, June 5th, Howard Dvorkin bought 7,833 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $8,694.63.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Howard Dvorkin bought 18,226 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $20,777.64.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Howard Dvorkin bought 3,381 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $3,921.96.

On Monday, May 20th, Howard Dvorkin bought 17,814 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $20,664.24.

FlexShopper Price Performance

Shares of FlexShopper stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 143,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,981. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.33. FlexShopper, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 13.70, a quick ratio of 13.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

Institutional Trading of FlexShopper

FlexShopper ( NASDAQ:FPAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.30 million. FlexShopper had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. Equities analysts expect that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShopper stock. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Heron Bay Capital Management owned approximately 0.13% of FlexShopper at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of FlexShopper in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FPAY

About FlexShopper

(Get Free Report)

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.