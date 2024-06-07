HSBC Upgrades AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) to “Buy”

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $185.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ABBV. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.21.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Up 1.9 %

ABBV stock opened at $168.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.37.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.