Hua Hong Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:HHUSF) Shares Up 26.8%

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 26.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.54 and last traded at C$2.54. Approximately 4,340 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 250% from the average daily volume of 1,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

Hua Hong Semiconductor Trading Up 14.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.61.

About Hua Hong Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells semiconductor products. It provides embedded non-volatile memory, standard logic and mixed-signal, radio frequency, power management integrated circuits, power discrete, and automotive solutions. The company also offers foundry services; and design services comprising standard and customized IP development, full-custom layout design, and customer-specific integrated solutions, as well as design support and tape out services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hua Hong Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hua Hong Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.