Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.05% of Hubbell worth $8,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $365.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $248.37 and a 1-year high of $429.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.67.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBB. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.57.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

