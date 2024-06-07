Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Major Shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon Sells 217,971 Shares of Stock

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 217,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total value of $113,344.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,233,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,401,412.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

On Tuesday, May 28th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 202,346 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $101,173.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 20,401 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $10,404.51.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 5,333 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $2,773.16.

On Thursday, May 16th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 197,183 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total transaction of $108,450.65.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 201,500 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $114,855.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 10,089 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $5,750.73.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,999,532 shares of Hyzon Motors stock.

Hyzon Motors Stock Down 8.8 %

Hyzon Motors stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hyzon Motors ( NASDAQ:HYZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HYZN shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.60 price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hyzon Motors

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyzon Motors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 64.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 40,583 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,745,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 48,833 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.