IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $50,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,425,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 420.8% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 781,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,600,000 after purchasing an additional 631,172 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 4,080.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 313,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,113,000 after purchasing an additional 306,221 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 316.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 368,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,667,000 after purchasing an additional 280,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maren Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $49,789,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded down $4.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $203.40. 386,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,334. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $246.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX Increases Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. IDEX’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IEX

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.