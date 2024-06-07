Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.53

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.53 and last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 499593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

Separately, Mizuho raised their price objective on Immatics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.70. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 107.80%. The business had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Immatics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Immatics in the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Immatics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 27,066 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Immatics in the third quarter valued at $498,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics during the third quarter worth about $3,781,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics during the third quarter worth about $1,318,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

