Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.91 and last traded at $24.91. 1,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

Imperial Petroleum Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.52.

Imperial Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5469 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

