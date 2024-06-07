Insider Buying: Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Senior Officer Purchases C$15,000.00 in Stock

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Pradeep Atluri acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$30.00 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

Shares of BDGI stock opened at C$42.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.44. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$24.55 and a twelve month high of C$51.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.32.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC raised Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$53.06.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

