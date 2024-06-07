Insider Buying: Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) Director Michael D. Crowell acquired 1,000 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $45,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,350 shares in the company, valued at $750,138. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Red River Bancshares Stock Performance

RRBI opened at $45.86 on Friday. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $58.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average is $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $316.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.16 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red River Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.68%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Red River Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the first quarter worth $424,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 108.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 5.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 42.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. 27.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

