Insider Buying: Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) Director Cynthia M. Egnotovich purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.14 per share, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,973.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TGI stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $15.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,620. Triumph Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28, a P/E/G ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 2.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. Triumph Group had a net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $358.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1,558.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $19.50) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

