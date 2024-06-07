Insider Selling: ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Director Sells $355,200.00 in Stock

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of ACIW stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.19.
ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $316.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.25 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ACIW. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
