Insider Selling: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $4,692,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,364,359.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Ramesh Srinivasan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 3rd, Ramesh Srinivasan sold 50,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $4,662,000.00.
- On Wednesday, May 29th, Ramesh Srinivasan sold 50,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $4,825,000.00.
Agilysys Trading Down 4.3 %
Agilysys stock opened at $92.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.34. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $105.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.78.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGYS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Agilysys by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Agilysys by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Agilysys by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.
