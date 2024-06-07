Insider Selling: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $4,692,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,364,359.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, June 3rd, Ramesh Srinivasan sold 50,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $4,662,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Ramesh Srinivasan sold 50,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $4,825,000.00.

Agilysys stock opened at $92.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.34. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $105.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGYS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Agilysys by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Agilysys by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Agilysys by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

