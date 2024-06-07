Insider Selling: Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) COO Sells $1,040,260.00 in Stock

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) COO Pad Chivukula sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,040,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 447,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pad Chivukula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Pad Chivukula sold 17,435 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $610,573.70.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Pad Chivukula sold 8,565 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $299,860.65.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.08. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 2.76.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.17. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 81.59%. The business had revenue of $38.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $40,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

ARCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

