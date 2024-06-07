Insider Selling: Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) SVP Sells $195,959.50 in Stock

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Adrian James Holt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of Eastman Chemical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $370,814.12.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of Eastman Chemical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $101.01 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $102.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 649.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,511,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,139,000 after buying an additional 3,909,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,847,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,974 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 318.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 701,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,516,000 after purchasing an additional 534,081 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 249,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,375,000 after purchasing an additional 391,848 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

