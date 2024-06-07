Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells $106,304.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,017.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Wednesday, May 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total transaction of $106,256.00.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $137.40 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on EA

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.