Insider Selling: Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) Insider Sells £742,500 in Stock

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Lloyd Timmins sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.81), for a total transaction of £742,500 ($951,313.26).

Fintel Price Performance

Shares of FNTL stock opened at GBX 303 ($3.88) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 291.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 265.51. The company has a market capitalization of £314.73 million, a PE ratio of 4,328.57 and a beta of 1.04. Fintel Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 183.64 ($2.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 314.99 ($4.04). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25.

Get Fintel alerts:

Fintel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Fintel’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Fintel’s payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

Fintel Company Profile

Fintel Plc engages in the provision of intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech and Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, mortgage advisers, and wealth managers, as well as workplace consultants.

Further Reading

