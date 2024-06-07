Insider Selling: Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells $45,140.00 in Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joan Bottarini also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

On Wednesday, May 1st, Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $1,592,699.40.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $145.66 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.63 and its 200 day moving average is $140.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 9.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $1,382,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 8,771.9% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $1,361,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on H

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.