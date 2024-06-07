Insider Selling: Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Sells $310,526.00 in Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total transaction of $310,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $279.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.02 and a 200-day moving average of $289.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.99 and a 12 month high of $354.02.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $248.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.56 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,482,000 after purchasing an additional 306,352 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,849,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,993,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Kadant by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,117,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Kadant by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,240,000 after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

