Insider Selling: The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Sells $25,002.24 in Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) Director Cheryl Creuzot sold 766 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $25,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of TBBK opened at $33.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.42. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The business had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.86 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bancorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Bancorp by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 725,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after acquiring an additional 323,986 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $7,184,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bancorp by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,036,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,984,000 after buying an additional 184,647 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Bancorp by 21.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 980,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,824,000 after buying an additional 175,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Bancorp by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 396,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,270,000 after acquiring an additional 164,855 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

