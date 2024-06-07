Insider Selling: The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,803.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MIDD stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.90. The stock had a trading volume of 451,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,143. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $109.59 and a 1-year high of $161.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $926.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.05 million. Middleby had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Middleby by 533.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 483,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,115,000 after buying an additional 406,958 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,736,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Middleby by 177.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,843,000 after purchasing an additional 349,546 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Middleby by 421.5% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 356,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,356,000 after purchasing an additional 288,314 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,770,000 after purchasing an additional 217,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Middleby to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.43.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

