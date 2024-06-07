Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CTO Sells $69,757.80 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %

ZI opened at $12.37 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.84 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.