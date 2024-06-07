inSure DeFi 1-Day Volume Hits $325,031.81 (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One inSure DeFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $138.13 million and $325,031.81 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, inSure DeFi has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About inSure DeFi

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00519944 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $428,862.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

