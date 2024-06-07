Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Senior Officer Sells C$2,295,607.00 in Stock

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$229.56, for a total transaction of C$2,295,607.00.

Shares of IFC stock traded up C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$229.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,146. Intact Financial Co. has a 1-year low of C$188.22 and a 1-year high of C$237.25. The company has a market cap of C$40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$224.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$217.32.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.43 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.33 billion. Intact Financial had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Intact Financial Co. will post 14.6728435 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

A number of research firms have commented on IFC. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$247.30.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

