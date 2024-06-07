Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.65 and last traded at $30.51. 14,093,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 47,698,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Get Intel alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $129.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average is $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.