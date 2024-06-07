Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 584,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 672,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Interactive Strength Stock Down 10.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of -0.30.

Get Interactive Strength alerts:

Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter. Interactive Strength had a negative return on equity of 101,636.09% and a negative net margin of 4,007.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Strength Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

About Interactive Strength

Interactive Strength Inc, doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Strength Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Strength and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.