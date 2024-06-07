Internet Computer One Day Volume Tops $102.94 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 7th. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for approximately $12.63 or 0.00017675 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 6% against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $5.87 billion and approximately $102.94 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00050900 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00010344 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00012114 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006288 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 519,098,216 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,473,613 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

