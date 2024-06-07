Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.07

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.07 and last traded at $21.07, with a volume of 79188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.94.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.0658 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 27,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 45,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

