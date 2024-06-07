Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.47 and last traded at $79.44. 82,412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 84,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.65 and a 200-day moving average of $76.65. The company has a market cap of $585.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 760.1% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

