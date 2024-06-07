Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 7th (CF, CIEN, GFL, IAG, LLY, LVS, LXP, MTN, TCL.A, TDG)

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, June 7th:

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$10.25 to C$11.50.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$62.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price target lowered by CIBC from $5.00 to $4.80. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $925.00 to $957.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $57.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $11.00 to $12.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $201.00 to $161.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$23.00 to C$23.50.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$16.50.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$18.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.50 to C$21.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $140.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$3.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$2.25. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) was given a C$27.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$5.50 to C$7.50. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $14.00 to $19.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

