Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 7th (CF, CIEN, GFL, IAG, LLY, LVS, LXP, MTN, TCL.A, TDG)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, June 7th:

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$10.25 to C$11.50.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)

had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$62.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price target lowered by CIBC from $5.00 to $4.80. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $925.00 to $957.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $57.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $11.00 to $12.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $201.00 to $161.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$23.00 to C$23.50.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$16.50.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$18.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.50 to C$21.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $140.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$3.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$2.25. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) was given a C$27.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$5.50 to C$7.50. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $14.00 to $19.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

