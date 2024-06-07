Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 7th (ADBE, BDTX, BRNS, BRZE, CCR, CIFR, CPB, CRDL, CSGP, CTVA)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, June 7th:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $640.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $680.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $650.00 price target on the stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock.

C&C Group (LON:CCR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $109.00 target price on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its negative rating reiterated by analysts at OTR Global.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $98.00 target price on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $87.00 target price on the stock.

iomart Group (LON:IOM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $41.00.

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $144.00 price target on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $22.80 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $114.00 target price on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $124.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $146.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the stock.

