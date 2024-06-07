Investors Purchase Large Volume of Applied Digital Call Options (NASDAQ:APLD)

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 10,792 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 141% compared to the typical volume of 4,477 call options.

Applied Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APLD traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $4.82. 1,056,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,588,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $592.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 4.38. Applied Digital has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $11.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.40). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 61.84%. The business had revenue of $43.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Digital will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APLD shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLD. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 427.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,337,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945,559 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 415.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 4,168,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 70.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,176,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,485 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 92.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,426,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,247 shares during the period. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,928,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,216,000 after acquiring an additional 940,075 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Featured Articles

