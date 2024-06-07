IOTA Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. IOTA has a market cap of $730.34 million and $54.32 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001641 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000025 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,286,918,475 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.