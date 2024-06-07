iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Position Increased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,320,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,880 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $108,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $81.30. 564,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,172,319. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $82.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2621 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

