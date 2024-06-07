iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.52

Shares of iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.52 and last traded at $63.52, with a volume of 1768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.78.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average of $59.07.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1707 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

